Lahore Issues Traffic Plan for Asia Cup 2023 Matches

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has also issued a traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches in Punjab’s capital city.

According to the update, Government College for Boys, Liberty Parking Area, and Sunfort Hotel will be the parking spots for spectators. During the matches, traffic on Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road will continue as per routine.

Furthermore, traffic on Main Boulevard Gulberg and Ferozpur Road will continue like normal. Interruptions around Kalma Chowk, MM Alam Road, and other roads leading up to and around Gaddafi Stadium may be observed, especially during the VIP movements.

The department stated that 1,000 traffic wardens will ensure the safety and convenience of the public. The department has placed twenty lifters on roads to take action against wrong parking. The department vowed to only close roads for VIP movement for a minimal amount of time.

Authorities have been advised to assist the general public in an efficient and polite manner. They have also requested the public to cooperate with the authorities to ensure order in the city.