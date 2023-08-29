WAPDA Security Staff Told to Stop Using Army-Style Uniform

The security personnel at the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have discontinued the use of army-like uniforms. This was prompted by concerns from the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a national daily. The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has initiated an investigation into the bulk purchase of these uniforms without proper authorization.

This comes in the wake of a previous incident where portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani were displayed together at WAPDA offices and project sites. Following widespread criticism, the display of only Quaid’s picture was ordered.

The decision to introduce army-like camouflage combat dress (CCD) uniforms was instigated by a retired army officer in conjunction with WAPDA ‘s chief, who is also a former general. This decision required clearance from the Ministries of Interior and Defence, which was not obtained. 5,000 uniforms were ordered, and irregularities were observed in the bidding process.

Furthermore, the retired army officer, central to this controversy, was appointed DG (Security) and later promoted to GM (Security). He was granted multiple privileges including vehicles, fuel cards, free electricity, and accommodation, raising questions about his conduct. His involvement in procuring 68 bulletproof vehicles without proper authorization also drew scrutiny.

While WAPDA refutes the allegations, FIA is actively investigating the matter. The reports quote the WAPDA spokespersons acknowledging the FIA inquiry, but maintaining their stance.