Does Fast Charging Ruin Electric Car Battery Life?

The impact of DC fast charging on the electric vehicle’s (EV) high-voltage battery in the long run is a pertinent question in every EV owner’s mind. In other words, how much will the battery degrade over time if fast charging is used regularly?

A recent study from Recurring Auto sought the answer to this question by analyzing the charging data from over 12,500 Tesla vehicles in the United States. According to the data, the rate of range degradation is statistically similar to slow AC charging.

The research firm compared cars that fast charge at least 90% of the time to cars that fast charge less than 10 percent of the time. The results show little to no difference between the two charging methods in terms of battery life.

The charts below show the percentage of the original range as shown on the cars’ dashboards – in this case, the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y – and the number of days.

Courtesy: InsideEVs

Choosing DC (fast) charging over AC (slow) charging isn’t the only thing that can affect the battery in the long run. Factors such as extreme temperatures and very low or very high states of charge also play a big role in the big scheme of things.

However, results show that the robust thermal, voltage, and battery management systems protect batteries from damage with routine fast charger use.