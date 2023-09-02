Honor Shows Off a New Concept Luxury Phone

The latest IFA 2023 expo was home to a number of novel concept devices and one of them was Honor’s new aptly named V Purse. Yes, this is a phone that you can carry as a luxury purse complete with a golden strap/chain that goes with the device’s whole theme.

Yet, do not be misled by its eccentricity. The Honor V Purse is a technological marvel. Its outward folding mechanism distinguishes it, and when closed, the device measures a mere 9mm in thickness—an attribute even thinner than the Magic V2 and certain bar phones. It is also made of some eco-friendly materials such as vegan leather for the straps.

Honor introduces a term they call a “phy-digital fashion statement,” amalgamating physical elements, such as the straps, with dynamic and interactive Always On Display (AOD) styles. The company has enlisted notable names in the fashion industry to craft these AOD styles.

ALSO READ The World’s Lightest and Thinnest Foldable is Getting More Affordable

The aspiration behind this endeavor is to enable users to seamlessly harmonize their Honor V Purse with various outfits. As shown in the image above, the phone’s screen matches the model’s outfit. Achieved through interchangeable straps and an array of AOD designs, which are visible on both sides due to the outward folding mechanism, the device aims to curtail reliance on fast fashion by providing a versatile and adaptable accessory.

However, since it is only a concept phone, it is not going to be available in stores, at least for now.

On the bright side, Honor does have a vision to broaden the scope of the AOD designs, aiming to invite developers and creators from across the globe to shape personalized appearances. This platform’s versatility enables AOD to be responsive to both user interactions and environmental conditions. It seamlessly integrates touch tracking alongside access to ambient light sensors and accelerometers.