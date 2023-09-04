News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

560 Traffic Warden Posts Removed in Punjab to Create Senior Posts

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 4, 2023 | 1:29 pm

The Punjab Finance Department has eliminated 560 traffic warden jobs and created 506 senior ones. According to the APP, the eliminated seats were in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

In April, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar submitted a summary to the chief minister (CM) to create new senior traffic warden posts to promote the existing traffic wardens. The additional IG Traffic submitted the summary to the Punjab police head for the CM’s approval in April.

The IGP added that the Punjab Finance Department might eliminate or create new BS-1 to BS-16 posts. According to the details, these posts will entail new traffic warden positions.

Following IGP input, the finance department eliminated 560 traffic warden seats (BS-14) and introduced 506 senior traffic warden positions (BS-16). The exchequer will not incur additional expenses after creating the new posts, the department stated.

Traffic wardens (BS-14) have been requesting a promotion since 2006, based on their service and qualifications.


>