Mother Throws Newborn From Sixth-Floor

In a tragic and shocking incident, local law enforcement took a woman into custody on Sunday after she allegedly threw her newborn daughter from the sixth-floor of her apartment in the Liaquatabad area.

The lifeless body of the newborn girl was discovered outside the building, sparking immediate concern among residents. Acting swiftly, the police initiated an investigation, prompted by information provided by concerned neighbors who identified the woman as the infant’s mother.

The suspect has raised additional concerns as authorities noted signs of potential mental instability and addiction. Police are now set to refer her to a psychiatrist for a thorough evaluation. Additionally, a comprehensive medical examination has been scheduled for Monday to further assess her condition.

This harrowing incident has left the community in shock and highlights the pressing need for mental health awareness and support systems. Authorities are committed to uncovering the full details of this heartbreaking case as they continue their investigation.