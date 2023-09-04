Punjab is Building Model Graveyards in Multiple Cities

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 4, 2023 | 6:21 pm

In a significant move aimed at providing improved burial facilities, the Punjab government has initiated the construction of model graveyards in various cities, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sahiwal.

During a briefing to Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi about the ambitious project named Shehr-e-Khamoshan, the local government secretary revealed a substantial reduction in burial fees at these model cemeteries. The fees have been slashed from Rs. 10,000 to a more affordable Rs. 3,500, ensuring a more accessible and affordable resting place for loved ones.

To further enhance accessibility, citizens can now utilize an ambulance service dedicated to these graveyards by simply dialing 1190.

The flagship model graveyard, sprawling over 127 kanals of land, is strategically located along Sundar Road in Raiwind and boasts modern amenities such as a boundary wall, and dedicated funeral and ablution facilities. With a staggering capacity of over 12,000 graves, this facility is poised to meet the growing needs of the community.

In a parallel effort to address the concerns of cultivators, the caretaker CM has called for recommendations to devise a special package aimed at providing essential facilities and support to the farming community. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.

