Punjab Issues Truck Driving License to Transgender Person for the First Time

Muzaffargarh Traffic Police has issued a truck driver’s license to a transgender person for the first time in Punjab.

According to a media report, Shahaana Abbas Shani has received a Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) license from the department. She told the media that her desire to earn an honorable living motivated her to take this step.

Shani told the media that, during her quest to get driving lessons, she was turned down harshly by several truck drivers. “They thought I was just another beggar trying to make easy money,” she said.

پنجاب میں پہلی دفعہ ایک خواجہ سرا کو ٹرک چلانے کا لائسنس جاری pic.twitter.com/osTO51Kwrw — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) September 2, 2023

Muzaffargarh Traffic Police Department stated that Shani was given proper training regarding traffic laws for HTVs. Police Help Center Incharge Sibt-ul-Hassan Shah stated that Shani cleared the driving test and received her HTV license from the department. He urged other transgender persons to follow Shani’s footsteps and earn an honorable living.

Shani also stated that she would like to inspire others like her across Pakistan to have the same desire to earn a respectful living within the country or abroad.

