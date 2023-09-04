This Mercedes Has “Motion Sickness Relief” for People Who Get Car Sick

Mercedes-Benz launched a mobile tech hub at the German International Automobile and Smart Mobility Expo (IAA MOBILITY 2023). During the event, the new E-Class All-Terrain wagon showcased the future of connected transportation. It also had a special feature to relieve passengers of car sickness.

The first thing is its size. It has greater passenger capacity and a 615–1,830-liter boot space. The standard features include 4MATIC all-wheel drive (AWD) and AIRMATIC air suspension with variable damping. This car can handle any driving condition and make your travel smooth.

Interior tech features include an MBUX super screen that transforms the dashboard into a sleek, user-friendly interface.

The third-generation MBUX intelligent human-computer interaction technology powers the 5G communication module and more third-party apps than ever. Also, for those with a weak stomach during journeys, E-Class also has “motion sickness relief mode.”

The car offers gasoline and plug-in hybrid options. The hybrid model has 440 Newton-meters (Nm) peak torque and can travel 100 km on electric power alone.

Finally, E-Class All-Terrain’s smart digital key lets the owners unlock and start it using an iPhone or Apple Watch. Additionally, the owners can share up to 16 digital keys with relatives and friends.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t announced the car’s launch date, but this tech-packed executive wagon is already making waves and setting the standard for modern, networked cars.