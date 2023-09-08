Weekly Inflation Jumps by Over 26% as Food Becomes Costly

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended on 7th September 2023 increased by 0.96 percent, according to data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 26.32 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of wheat flour (117.71 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), sugar (107.36 percent), cigarettes (100.16 percent), rice basmati broken (90.66 percent), tea lipton (88.41 percent), chilies powder (86.05 percent), rice irri-6/9 (84.18 percent), gur (72.83 percent), salt powdered (52.07 percent), powdered milk (42.45 percent) and bread (42.33 percent), while decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (34.77 percent), onions (23.44 percent) and electricity for q1 (21.96 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75 percent) items increased, 05 (09.80 percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (17 percent), pulse masoor (10.87 percent), sugar (6.73 percent), hi-speed diesel (6.28 percent), LPG (5.19 percent), petrol super (5.12 percent), garlic (4.66 percent), gur (3.62 percent), pulse moong (3.55 percent), onions (3.43 percent), pulse gram (3.25 percent), pulse mash (2.99 percent), rice irri-6/9 (2.47 percent), salt powdered (2 percent), tea prepared (1.89 percent), cooked daal (1.23 percent), rice basmati broken (1.12 percent), bread plain (1.07 percent), milk fresh (0.98 percent), potatoes (0.77 percent), eggs (0.73 percent), curd (0.66 percent), mutton (0.47 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.44 percent), bananas (0.31 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.21 percent), mustard oil (0.19 percent), beef with bone (0.17 percent).

The items, that recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include chicken (3.20 percent), cooking oil dalda or another similar brand (sn), 5-liter tin each (1.03 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.47 percent), tea lipton yellow label (0.43 percent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.14 percent).