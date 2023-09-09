Tecno Confirms Launch Date for Its First Ever Flip Phone

Tecno made waves with its horizontally folding Phantom V Fold at MWC 2023 in late February, and now, the Chinese brand is gearing up to introduce its first clamshell foldable smartphone, known as the Tecno Phantom V Flip.

The official unveiling of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is scheduled for September 22 at an event in Singapore, set to commence at 12 PM PKT. According to Tecno, the new Phantom V Flip is supposed to reflect:

Tecno’s commitment to exploring new form factors and redefining the style and functionality of flip phones for passionate, fashionable, and forward-looking audiences

In addition to the Phantom V Flip, Tecno will also be launching the MegaBook T1 2023, a 14″ laptop. While the company has been tight-lipped about specific details regarding these products, leaked images have offered a sneak peek at the Tecno Phantom V Flip, showcasing a circular cover display adorned with two cameras.

The design shown in the image above matches some older leaks as well. It has the same gigantic main camera on a circular island and a secondary screen in the middle like most other clamshell foldable phones from rival companies.

Furthermore, the Phantom V Flip was recently spotted on Google Play Console, revealing some key specifications, including a 6.9″ 1080p folding display, 8 GB of RAM, and the presence of Android 13. The chipset powering this device is likely to be the Dimensity 1300.

Given Tecno’s usual pricing strategy, the Phantom V Flip is most likely going to be cheaper than its competitors, but we have no confirmation on that matter yet, so take this information with a grain of salt.

