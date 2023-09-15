Pakistan Navy’s New Patrol Vessel, PNS Hunain, Splashes Into Action

The Damen Shipyards Galati launched the PNS Hunain, a patrol ship, into the sea on 12 September 2023, in a ceremony held in Romania.

This vessel is a part of the Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) 2600 series that Damen has been manufacturing for the Pakistan Navy.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Disowns Miss Universe Pakistan Held in UAE

Also, it is not their first rodeo either, it successfully delivered two similar ships, PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk, back in 2020.

The event was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Other attendees included key players from the Pakistan Navy, members of the Romanian Government, Navy officials, the Pakistani community living in Romania, and the Damen team.

At the event, the Admiral highly commended Damen and was particularly impressed with how quickly it built the PNS Hunain.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railway Bans Officers Up To Grade 18 From Using AC

The Admiral also emphasized the critical role that this ship would play. It is not simply about displaying naval might, it is also about ensuring the safety of trade routes in the Indian Ocean and the stability of the region, he remarked.

Marc van Heyningen, the head of Damen’s operations, expressed his gratitude. He thanked the Admiral for attending the event and recalled the long-standing relationship between Damen and the Pakistan Navy.

Stephan Stout, Damen’s Regional Sales Director, expressed his delight, saying that the launch of this ship is a moment of pride for everyone involved.