Honor’s Luxury Purse Phone to Be Lighter Than Regular Handsets

Honor V Purse was originally unveiled at the IFA 2023 event. The foldable phone which acts like a luxury purse was thought to be only a concept phone until Honor confirmed that it’s launching on September 19 in China.

Now the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared new info about the upcoming V Purse. He claims that it is going to be as thick and light as regular smartphones, or maybe even lighter.

This wouldn’t be anything new for Honor as they also launched the Magic V2, which is now the thinnest and lightest foldable yet.

The tipster further adds that the Honor V Purse will have a 2K screen with 2348 x 2016px resolution, 35W charging speed, and an older processor. Other reports have said that this unnamed processor could be the Snapdragon 778G. It seems that Honor is going to continue its collaboration with Qualcomm for the time being.

We already know what the luxury purse foldable looks like thanks to its official unveiling at the beginning of September. Take a look at the image below.

You can find more details about the Honor V Purse through the link below.

Other than the Honor V Purse, the Chinese company is reportedly also planning to launch the Magic Vs2, which is going to be an affordable version of the Honor Magic V2 foldable.

There is no official confirmation on these details yet, but Honor’s ongoing teaser campaign will probably reveal more very soon. Stay tuned.