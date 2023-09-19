GEPCO to Confiscate Properties of Electricity Bills Defaulters

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 19, 2023 | 4:58 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistani power companies are taking tough measures to collect unpaid bills and stop electricity theft. They are working together in a coordinated effort to target major defaulters and thieves in Gujranwala, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Balochistan.

ALSO READ

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has recently started the process of confiscating the property of 31 major defaulters in the Gujranwala region.

At the same time, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught 73 electricity thieves and fined them a total of about Rs. 3.45 million.

ALSO READ

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) made significant progress in collecting unpaid bills, totaling Rs. 96.2 million, including Rs. 30 million in fines. Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) also disconnected 300 more connections from customers who have not paid their bills.

Balochistan is also cracking down on electricity thieves and defaulters, with 512 defaulters having their power disconnected. The total fines imposed on electricity defaulters in Balochistan have now surpassed Rs. 50 million.

lens

Feud Between Model Robina Khan and Makeup Artist Bryan Williams Finally Sorted out
Read more in lens

proproperty

Violent Clashes Erupt During Encroachment Operation Near E11
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>