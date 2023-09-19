GEPCO to Confiscate Properties of Electricity Bills Defaulters

Pakistani power companies are taking tough measures to collect unpaid bills and stop electricity theft. They are working together in a coordinated effort to target major defaulters and thieves in Gujranwala, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Balochistan.

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has recently started the process of confiscating the property of 31 major defaulters in the Gujranwala region.

At the same time, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught 73 electricity thieves and fined them a total of about Rs. 3.45 million.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) made significant progress in collecting unpaid bills, totaling Rs. 96.2 million, including Rs. 30 million in fines. Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) also disconnected 300 more connections from customers who have not paid their bills.

Balochistan is also cracking down on electricity thieves and defaulters, with 512 defaulters having their power disconnected. The total fines imposed on electricity defaulters in Balochistan have now surpassed Rs. 50 million.