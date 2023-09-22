RDA Takes Strong Action Against 16 Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

The district administration, local police, and the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) successfully took action against 16 illegal housing schemes in various areas of Rawalpindi.

The operation, which took place in Mouzas Adhwal, Cighu, Chak Cighu, Bhal, Titral, Hoon, Gojra Chak, Ralla, Ralla Gujra, Banda, Wariyam Malokra, Gurha Bertha, Kuri Khuda Bakhsh, and Bagga Sheikhan, involved the demolition of main entrances, guard rooms, boundary walls, dividers, and road infrastructure belonging to these unauthorized schemes.

The RDA spokesperson confirmed that the targeted illegal housing schemes included Hoon Farm, Theme Park, Cighu Farm House, Green Hawks/Flaura Farms, Freedom Smart Home, Islamabad Forms Phase-I/II, Shahzain Town, Atlantic City, Attar Farms, Project of BSM Developers, Green View, Lake View City/Lake Garden Green Farm House, Green Stone, and Gulberg Garden in Rawat Rawalpindi.

Saif Anwar Jappa, the RDA Director General (DG), emphasized that these operations were initiated in response to public complaints, aiming to curb fraudulent activities associated with illegal housing schemes that exploit citizens. Jappa highlighted that owners who had completed the necessary documentation were given land possession rights.

He urged citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and advised them to buy and sell properties only in approved housing schemes. Jappa revealed that notices had previously been issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes, and FIRs were filed to halt illegal advertisements, bookings, and development. Additionally, he noted that some owners had been operating illegal booking offices in violation of regulations, further emphasizing the need for vigilance among potential property buyers.