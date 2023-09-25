Pakistan Welcomes First Advanced Navy Ship Built in Collaboration with Turkey

The Pakistan Navy has commissioned its first MILGEM ship, PNS BABUR, at a grand ceremony held at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard in Turkey.

Yaşar Güler, Turkey’s Defence Minister, and his Pakistani counterpart, Lt-Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, attended the event as Chief Guests. They were accompanied by other notable figures, including Pakistan’s Naval Chief, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Turkish Minister Güler praised the “exemplary” ties between Pakistan and Turkey. He commended the Istanbul Naval Shipyard and ASFAT, a Turkish firm involved in the production of a new Pakistani warship, for their excellent work. He also thanked Pakistan for its support during the recent disastrous earthquakes in Turkey.

Lieutenant General Hyder praised the joint venture between Pakistan and Turkey to build a new warship. He thanked the Pakistani and Turkish Defence Ministries, ASFAT, and the Pakistan Navy for their hard work. He also underscored the strong and historic bond between the two countries and expressed hope for continued cooperation in the future.

Admiral Niazi praised the capabilities of the new warship, highlighting its advanced weapons and sensors. He stated that the ship will be essential to maintaining peace in the region.

He also stressed the importance of self-reliance and lauded the Pakistan Navy’s efforts to develop its own capabilities and collaborate with friendly countries, especially Turkey.

The PN MILGEM ships are among the most advanced warships being built for the Pakistan Navy. They are equipped with the latest command systems and weapons. The development of these ships began in 2018 with an agreement between the defense ministries of Pakistan and Turkey and the Turkish company ASFAT.

Two of the ships, the PNS BABUR, and its sister ship, are being built in Istanbul, Turkey. The other two ships are being built at the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works in Pakistan.