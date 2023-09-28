Cheaper iPhone 15 is Tougher Than iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 28, 2023 | 1:15 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

When it’s not grappling with overheating issues, the iPhone 15 Pro Max finds itself falling apart in bend tests, as demonstrated recently by Zack from the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

Witnessing the back glass shatter when the phone is bent is quite a spectacle, especially considering that this marks the very first instance of an iPhone failing such a test. Check out the iPhone 15 Pro Max durability test details via the link below.

ALSO READ

Today, it’s time to take a look at the regular iPhone 15, which maintains an aluminum frame, in contrast to the Pro Max’s premium titanium build.

Scratch Test

As customary, the assessment commences with a screen scratch test. Apple’s Ceramic Shield exhibits slightly greater scratch resistance compared to the Gorilla Glass employed by most Android phones. However, it still incurs scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale and displays more significant grooves at level 7. It’s noteworthy that while markings are present, they may not be as pronounced as those observed on other smartphones.

This particular model emerges from the bend test with resounding success, a stark contrast to its considerably more expensive counterpart. The same favorable outcome holds true for the iPhone 15 Plus, which undergoes a similar evaluation towards the conclusion.

Embarrassing for Apple

This situation is rather embarrassing for Apple since the Pro phones are supposed to be more premium.

ALSO READ

What’s worse is that titanium is supposed to be the tougher metal, but it appears it just doesn’t sit well with the back glass trying to bend in place. At least the silver lining here is that the back glass is cheaper to replace through Apple.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Hamza Ali Abbasi Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Sister Dr. Fazeela
Read more in lens

proproperty

G-14 Development Work Takes Center Stage in Senate Committee Meeting
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>