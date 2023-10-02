PTA Conducts Successful Raids Against Illegal Internet Service Providers

In coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) successfully conducted three raids in Samundri, Khiderwala, and Mureedwala against the illegal provision of internet services.

The raids against illegal internet service providers were conducted at Gojra Road, Samundri; the main bus stop, Khiderwala, and Mureedwala. Two persons were arrested and equipment of illegal ISPs was confiscated. During the raid, one illegal wireless point-to-point (P2P) link/antenna was also confiscated.

In a statement, the PTA said that the successful raids against illegal ISPs were made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment, and persistent efforts by the PTA to curb the menace of illegal internet services, thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer in terms of tax evasion and misreporting of revenues.

The statement urged the public to avail telecom services from only PTA-licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service.