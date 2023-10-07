Karachi Board to Launch Digital Portal to Facilitate Students

To make the pre- and post-examination process more convenient for college students, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) will soon be launching a digital portal.

Once the website is live, students will be able to submit their application forms and check their results from the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, students will get all the necessary forms and instructions through their colleges instead of visiting the board office.

Talking to a local media outlet, Chairman BIEK Professor Naseem Memon said that the board is launching an online portal to address the challenges students faced in the past.

Sharing details about the website, he said that students will be provided with sign-in details. Furthermore, the college principals will also be granted access to it.

Chairman BIEK added that students will be able to submit their exam forms online and the confirmation slips will be dispatched directly to their colleges. The online portal will provide all the information of students to the college administrators.

Regarding the examination process, Professor Naseem Memon stated that it involves various steps including bundling, washing, codification, and compiling the result.

Additionally, one of the most important parts of this entire process is to keep the identity of students hidden while their answer sheets are checked by the teachers.