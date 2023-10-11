Motorola Edge 2023 Announced to Rival Google Pixel 8

In May, Motorola introduced the Edge+ (2023), and it is now accompanied by the vanilla Edge (2023), soon after the Google Pixel 8 announcement.

Design and Display

The Motorola Edge (2023) centers around a 6.6″ 144Hz pOLED display with support for 10-bit colors and HDR10+. This panel boasts a rapid touch sampling rate of 360Hz and reaches a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Additionally, the device incorporates a fingerprint reader beneath the display for seamless biometric authentication, along with a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. The sides of the Motorola Edge (2023) are crafted from sandblasted aluminum, and the rear cover is fashioned from a soft vegan leather material.

Internals and Software

The Motorola Edge (2023) is driven by the Dimensity 7030 SoC and is offered in a sole configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

This smartphone operates on the Android 13 platform, although information regarding the duration of software update support remains undisclosed.

Cameras

This device is outfitted with a flash and two cameras, including a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide camera offering a wide 120° field of view. The latter camera supports macro shots through the inclusion of the Macro Vision feature.

The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is a 32MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Powering the Motorola Edge (2023) is a 4,400 mAh battery, compatible with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 2023 is only available in a single Eclipse Black color in the US at a starting price of $599.

Motorola Edge 2023 Specifications