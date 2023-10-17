KIA Motors Unveils Cash-Back Offer on Car Registration

Following a recent price reduction, KIA Motors has announced another offer to lure more customers.

The auto manufacturer has announced a ‘massive cash-back on registration’ when booking specific models. The offer is applicable to all the variants of Sportage and Sorento but only the automatic variant of Picanto.

Customers can save Rs. 50,000 on Picanto’s registration, Rs. 150,000 on Sportage, and Rs. 200,000 on Sorento. The limited-time offer will end on November 30.

The exclusion of KIA Stonic from the cash-back offer has once again sparked speculations about its future in Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that KIA Stonic’s price also remained unchanged during the company’s recent price reduction.

After the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, KIA became the first auto manufacturer to cut prices by up to Rs. 500,000.