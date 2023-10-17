PlayStation 5 Pro to Come With a Much More Powerful GPU

The PlayStation 5 Slim just came out and now it’s time to talk about the next model, the PlayStation 5 Pro, which has been appearing in rumors for a while already.

The rumored PlayStation 5 Pro is said to be capable of accelerated ray tracing and much better performance thanks to a brand-new GPU. As for the CPU, the leaks suggest that the hardware will no longer be based on AMD architecture.

Not long ago, RedGamingTech disclosed fresh details about the console’s specifications, indicating that it will be driven by an eight-core Zen 2 CPU with clock speeds in the low 4 GHz range. It will feature a custom GPU with 60 compute units based on RDNA 3 architecture, running at 2500-2800 MHz.

#ps5pro specs I've heard: 8C custom Zen 2 cpu – Low 4Ghz

30WGP / 60 CU RDNA 3 hybrid @ 2500-2800Mhz

16GB GDDR6 @ 18000MT/s

Possibly 2/4GB DDR5 RAM for OS

Possibly 2x the Tempest Engine performancehttps://t.co/BCpFVSilxZ — RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) October 12, 2023

Additionally, the console is expected to boast 16 GB of GDDR6 memory operating at 18000MT/s, potentially offering double the performance of the Tempest Engine and incorporating two shader engines.

However, it’s worth noting that clock speeds have yet to be finalized, and they won’t be set in stone until the system is prepared for launch. Reportedly, Sony is currently in the process of testing multiple variations of the console.

While this is still early information, it is clear that the CPU will be based on the same Zen 2 architecture as the current model. Another well-known leaker who goes by the name Kepler suggests the same thing. The new GPU based on Zen 3 is what will take the spotlight on the PS5 Pro.

In any case, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt still.