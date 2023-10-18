KP to See 13% Reduction in Transport Fares Across The Province

Following the significant reduction in fuel prices, transport fares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are expected to drop by 13%. This was stated by the Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel in a press briefing.

The minister added that the provincial government is taking steps to ensure the benefits of the fuel price cut are passed on to the people. Kakakhel aims to reduce transport fares in Peshawar first and then implement revised fares in other districts of the province.

Furthermore, deputy commissioners and special inspection committees will be ordered to guarantee the effective implementation of the measures. The caretaker provincial minister hoped that along with reduced fares, the masses would also see a significant cut in the prices of daily commodities very soon.

Travel costs have increased massively over the last 12 months due to the skyrocketing fuel prices. However, after the 40 rupees reduction in petrol price, travelers are likely to get big relief.

The provincial governments across the country have initiated talks with transport owners to cut the fares. Recently, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi issued a 48-hour deadline to the authorities in this regard.