Pakistan Successfully Tests Ababeel Weapon System

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 2:35 pm
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that the armed forces have successfully conducted a flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System.

Pakistan army’s military wing in a press release stated that the “test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system.”

Furthermore, the missile system has been developed with the purpose of strengthening deterrence and improving strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, was present to witness the flight test of Ababeel Weapon System.

Furthermore, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organizations were also present on the occasion.

The CJCSC lauded the efforts of everyone involved in the successful test. Additionally, the President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Services Chiefs also congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement.

