UAE is No Longer Issuing Three-Month Visit Visa

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 20, 2023 | 1:45 pm

In a major decision, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the issuance of three three-month visit visa. It was confirmed by a call center executive at the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

He said that the “three-month entry permit was available a few months ago, but not anymore.” However, the facility of a 30- or 60-day visa is still available.

Furthermore, it was also confirmed by travel agents. According to them, the three-month visit visa request option has been removed from the portal they use to issue permits.

It should be noted that the 60-day visa was introduced as an alternative when the UAE’s authorities decided to discontinue the three-month visit visa during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the three-month scheme was reinstated again in May as a leisure visa.

It is important to mention that despite the discontinuation of the three-month facility, first-degree relatives of UAE residents can still avail it. According to the call center executive, residents are allowed to bring their parents or relatives on the three-month scheme.

Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels, told Khaleej Times that the issuance of long-term leisure visas has been suspended temporarily. “The demand for this visa was slightly increasing due to the winter months ahead,” he added.

