Alienware M18 Launched With the World’s Fastest Laptop GPU

AMD recently unveiled its most powerful laptop GPU, the Radeon RX 7900M. Dell has now disclosed that the Alienware M18 will be the inaugural laptop to feature this potent GPU.

But before we delve into the laptop’s specifics, let’s talk about why the RX 7900M is the fastest there is.

According to AMD, the RX 7900M stands out for its remarkable performance in comparison to the Nvidia RTX 4080 mobile GPU. It boasts an average frame rate advantage of 7% and a substantial 27% improvement in titles like Starfield.

However, this heightened performance comes at the expense of increased power consumption, as the RX 7900M can draw up to 180 watts, while the RTX 4080 mobile operates at a more conservative 110 watts. Notably, the RX 7900M also incorporates AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 3) upscaling technology, which significantly enhances frame rates in a variety of games.

The Dell Alienware M18 boasts an expansive 18-inch display with options for 1080p and 2K resolutions, ensuring a seamless visual experience with impressive 480Hz or 165Hz refresh rates, respectively. The display exhibits a swift 3ms response time and offers a brightness of 300 nits.

Notably, it supports a wide color gamut, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, and showcases a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Furthermore, it incorporates AMD FreeSync and Dynamic Display Switching for enhanced graphics performance.

This laptop is powered by the formidable AMD Ryzen 7 7945HX R9 processor, which boasts a substantial 16 cores and 32 threads, complemented by a generous 80 MB cache. Capable of reaching speeds up to 5.4GHz, it is well-suited for handling demanding computational tasks.

Handling the graphics demands is the AMD Radeon RX 7900M, furnished with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, delivering robust gaming performance. It’s worth noting that this GPU comes with a power consumption of 180W, which can spike to 200W with SmartShift Max technology engaged.

Regarding memory and storage, this laptop offers versatility by accommodating configurations of up to 64 GB of Dual Channel DDR5 RAM, operating at a swift 4,800MHz. It also provides extensive storage choices, allowing for configurations of up to 8.5 TB in a tri-storage arrangement. Powering the laptop is a 97Wh battery, complemented by a whopping 330W charging solution.

The laptop boasts a comprehensive array of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet, a variety of USB ports, HDMI 2.1, a mini-display port, and an SD card slot.

Currently available in the US, Dell offers the 1080p model of the Alienware M18 laptop, commencing at a base price of $2,799.99. This particular model features 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.