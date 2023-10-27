Over 1,000 Pakistani Doctors to Travel to Palestine to Treat Victims

More than 1,000 health professionals have registered themselves to travel and treat thousands of patients in besieged Gaza during the ongoing crisis.

This was revealed by the Chairman of Al-Khidmat Health Foundation, Dr Zahid Latif, in a conversation with a local news outlet. He said that out of the 1000+ medical professionals, 400 are female doctors.

He added that the registered doctors include orthopedic, vascular, and general surgeons, anesthetists, pediatric surgeons, emergency and critical care specialists, and gynecologists.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the healthcare system has collapsed after several health facilities were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. Furthermore, dozens of doctors and paramedics have also lost their lives.

The ministry added that more than 18,000 are injured and most of them don’t have access to medical supplies.

The Al-Khidmat Health Foundation chairman said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) country office in Islamabad as well as the WHO EMRO head office in Cairo, Egypt have been informed about the Pakistani healthcare specialists who want to serve in Gaza. They have been asked to provide information as to when they can enter the war zone.

However, Al-Khidmat has not received the green light from WHO and their partner organizations to send healthcare professionals to any neighboring country of Israel to serve in Gaza