Pak Suzuki Extends Car Plant Shutdown

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to extend its production shutdown due to a shortage of inventory.

In a notification, the company said that its automobile plant will remain closed from November 6 to November 8. However, Pak Suzuki has decided to resume production operations at its motorcycle plant.

Previously, the auto manufacturer had extended its automobile plant shutdown from October 30 to November 3. Additionally, the motorcycle plant had also been closed from November 1 to November 3.

Similarly, Honda has also announced an extension in its plant shutdown. According to a notification, production operations will remain suspended from November 1 to November 7, 2023.

Last month, it was reported that Pak Suzuki had reduced the prices of its different models. However, the news turned out to be false with the Head of Pak Suzuki’s Public Relations Department Mr. Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh denying the rumors.

“The news with reference to the reduction of prices of Pak Suzuki vehicles is totally and completely wrong and fake. At present Pak Suzuki has NOT reduced the price of any vehicle,“ he clarified.