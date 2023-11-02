Prime Minister Approves Salary and Perks Increase of Certain Govt Officers

The Caretaker Prime Minister has approved a 45 percent increase in pay and perks for Management Position officers (MP I, MP II, and MP III).

According to the Finance division, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the revision of the Management position salary package with effect from October 1, 2023.

For MP I, the caretaker government has raised the maximum ceiling of basic salary, house rent, and other allowances to Rs. 1,013,920 from Rs. 699,350. The government has raised the minimum basic salary, house rent, and other allowances for MP-1 to Rs. 804,180 from Rs. 554,600 per month.

The maximum salary of MP-1 will be Rs. 772,780 while the minimum salary from October 1, 2023, will be Rs. 629,230; the minimum house rent for this special scale, Rs. 101,000 to 146,450, while the maximum house rent was increased from Rs. 142,000 to Rs. 205,900.

Meanwhile, the government has also raised the minimum utility allowance from Rs. 19,650 to Rs. 28,500 and the maximum utility allowance from Rs. 24,300 to Rs. 35,240.

The document stated that the government has raised the maximum basic salary, house rent, and other allowances for MP-II to Rs. 599,704 from Rs. 413,600 per month.

The maximum basic salary, house rent, and other allowances for MP-II to Rs. 370,850 from Rs. 255,750 per month.

Similarly, the maximum basic pay of MP-III will be Rs. 263,190 while the minimum will be Rs. 184,230 per month.

The MP scales officers are also entitled to get TA/DA on domestic official tours, TA/DA on official tours abroad, Medical facilities, and Gratuity.

According to the finance division, relevant divisions/ministries will meet the expenditures from their allocated budget of the current fiscal year and the revised MP package will be automatically admissible to the existing incumbents working in MP scales however the extension, if required, of the exciting contract of MP scale holders will be considered only if their performance is found satisfactory after evaluation by the performance evaluation committee and approval of competent authority as per rules.

According to the finance division, the monetization of transport facilities shall remain the same (MP-1 Rs. 95,910, MP-II Rs. 77,430, MP-III Rs. 65,060) as per existing rates.