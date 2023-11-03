FBR Picks 5 Focal Persons to Help Election Commission With Nomination Papers

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 3, 2023 | 11:10 am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has nominated five focal persons to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

According to FBR, in pursuance of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad’s D.O. letter No.F.2(1)/2021-IT dated 28-09-2023, FBR are hereby nominated as focal persons to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

Officers namely Chief (Revenue Operations) Arshad Nawaz Chheena, Secretary (Revenue Budget) Bilal Zameer, Second Secretary (IR-Operations) Sadaf Ihsan, Second Secretary (IR-Jurisdiction) Suhail Abbas, and Second Secretary (IR-Litigation) Alishpa Asif will be focal persons in Board to assist ECP during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

All heads of field formations are directed to nominate a team of two officers (one must be ADC (HQs), headed by a Commissioner-IR as focal person with respect to their respective formations immediately to keep liaison with Chief (Revenue Operations), FBR (HQ), Islamabad regarding subject exercise.

ProPK Staff

