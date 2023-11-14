Pakistan’s Next-Gen JF-17 Thunder is Making Its International Debut at Dubai Air Show 2023

The Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) highly advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-3 fighter jets, alongside the versatile Super Mushshak aircraft, are set to make an appearance at the prestigious Dubai Air Show 2023.

It will be the first time that the JF-17 Thunder Block-3 will be representing Pakistan in an international air show, symbolizing the country’s commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation.

The Dubai Air Show 2023 kicked-off yesterday and it will conclude on November 17. Pakistan is among the 140 countries that are participating in the air show.

The PAF, in a statement on Monday, said that its “JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet epitomizes the pinnacle of modern aerial warfare technology.” Furthermore, it is “equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, enhanced weaponry, and advanced electronic warfare systems, the JF-17 Block 3 boasts superior maneuverability, extended range, and enhanced combat capabilities.”

The JF-17 will be accompanied by the Super Mushshak aircraft, known for its exceptional training capabilities and versatility. The Pakistan Air Force said that this aircraft has been crucial in nurturing the skills of countless PAF pilots.

Thanks to its remarkable performance and adaptability, the Super Mushshak has been internationally recognized as a trusted trainer aircraft.

It should be noted that the Dubai Airshow is a biennial air show, serving as the premier platform for aviation enthusiasts, defense professionals and industry leaders from around the world to witness cutting-edge technologies and foster global collaborations.