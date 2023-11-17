Leading Saudi Arabian Construction Company to Hire Skilled Pakistani Workers

The government of Pakistan has signed an agreement with a leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, NESMA & Partners, for the export of skilled Pakistani labor to the kingdom.

The agreement will open new doors of job opportunities for skilled Pakistani nationals, contributing to the economic development of both countries and fostering stronger bilateral ties.

It is worth mentioning that NESMA & Partners has been tasked with executing various mega-projects in Saudi Arabia. The agreement, signed between Pakistan Overseas Employment Corporation (POEC) and NESMA & Partners, is aimed at providing job opportunities to Pakistani workers.

POEC handles the recruitment and deployment process of Pakistani nationals in foreign countries on behalf of the government.

The agreement was signed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh in the presence of the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, the Director-General of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and other officials.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Jawad Sohrab Malik, addressed the ceremony and thanked the Saudi company for providing employment to Pakistani nationals.