Hungary Announces BS, MS and PhD Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2024-25 for Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals.

The Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program was set up by the Hungarian government to help international students get bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees at the country’s leading universities.

Here is all you need to know about the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2024-25:

Scholarship Categories

Scholarships are being offered in the following four categories:

Bachelor’s degree (after 12 years of education). One-tier master’s degree (same as above). Master’s degree (after 16 years of education). PhD degree (after 17-18 years of education).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must:

Submit certificates/transcripts/degrees attested by relevant authorities such as HEC and IBCC during registration.

Provide HAT or USAT test scores.

Submit a medical certificate in order to ensure that he or she is free from AIDS, all types of hepatitis, and other contagious diseases.

Fulfill criteria of Hungarian university.

Applicants enrolled in the last year of their existing study programs/degrees and result awaiting candidates are also allowed to apply.

For Bachelor’s

Applicant must:

Possess HSSC/intermediate or equivalent of bachelor’s and one-tier master’s degrees.

For Master’s

Applicant must:

Must have 16 years of education.

For PhD

Applicant must

Have 18 years of education.

How to Apply

Applicants must apply through both the Stipendium Hungaricum and the HEC portals. Before submitting their applications, applicants should review the application guidelines.

Both of the portals are currently unavailable. That is why applicants are advised to keep visiting them.

Required Documents

Applicants are required to attach the below-mentioned documents while applying for the program:

Online application form.

Motivation letter.

Language proficiency proof, school certificates, transcripts, and their translations in the language of the selected degree or in the Hungarian language.

Medical certificate.

Passport copy.

Acceptance statement for application in Tempus Public Hungary online system.

Benefits

Selected applicants will enjoy a tuition-free education along with the below-mentioned monthly stipend:

For PhD

Monthly stipend of HUF 140,000 for the first phase (four semesters).

Monthly stipend of HUF 180,000 for the second phase of education (four semesters).

For All Other Programs

Monthly stipend of HUF 43,700 until the completion of their degree.

In both PhD and other programs, students will also get:

Free dormitory place or a contribution of HUF 40,000/month to accommodation costs for the whole duration of the scholarship period.

Medical insurance of up to HUF 65,000 a year.

Note that these provisions are only a contribution to the living expenses of the scholarship holders. It means that it does not fully cover all the costs of living and the students need to add their own financial resources in order to cover all living expenses in Hungary.

Applicants are highly advised to check the expected living expenses both in Hungary and in the city that they wish to live in before applying.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program is 15 January 2024 (4 PM Pakistan Time).

More Details

For more details, candidates can visit the HEC’s Stipendum Hungaricum section on its website or contact 051-111-119-432 or 0334-1119432.