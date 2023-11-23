Toyota Teases Corolla Cross Hybrid Ahead of Launch [Video]

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever locally assembled hybrid vehicle in Pakistan, Corolla Cross Hybrid.

The company has released the first official teaser of its upcoming hybrid car on its social media handles. “Driving towards greener future with Toyota Hybrid Electric,” the company captioned the teaser.

According to reports, Toyota will officially launch the locally manufactured Corolla Cross Hybrid in Pakistan next month. It should be noted that hybrid cars are more fuel-efficient compared to regular ones.

This is because hybrid vehicles use two separate sources of power, a petrol engine and an electric motor. However, unlike electric cars, hybrid models do not require plugging in to charge as the battery is charged automatically by the engine.

Earlier this year, a test unit of the locally assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid was spotted in Karachi. Over the last year or so, reports suggested different launch dates but none of them were accurate.

Recently, the CEO of Toyota IMC, Ali Jamali, held a meeting with local journalists. Following the meeting, reliable reports emerged that the company will be launching its first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) next month.

Unlike the previous instances, these reports are anticipated to be accurate with the release of the first official teaser. However, everyone’s eyes will be on the price tag of the HEV as the car prices have reached unprecedented levels.

How much do you think would be a fair price for the Corolla Cross Hybrid? Let us know in the comments below.