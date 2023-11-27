E-Passport Facility Now Available Nationwide

After being initially launched in Islamabad, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport (DGI&P) has expanded the e-passport facility across the country.

Earlier in June, the e-passport facility was rolled out in Islamabad and now it has been launched nationwide. Additionally, the government is also planning to install smart gates at major international airports such as Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

These smart gates will allow passengers with e-passports to experience faster immigration procedures.

Furthermore, the DGI&P has also announced the costs of e-passports of different durations. A five-year 36-page e-passport will cost Rs. 9,000. Meanwhile, an urgent electronic passport of a similar duration will cost Rs. 15,000.

Similarly, a regular ten-year e-passport can be availed at Rs. 13,500, while urgent processing will cost Rs. 22,500. Moreover, 72-page e-passports for durations of five and ten years have been priced at Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 24,750, respectively, under normal circumstances.

An urgent 72-page e-passport for a duration of five years will cost Rs. 27,000, and the one for ten years will cost Rs. 40,500.

Following are some of the salient features of an e-passport:

Chip-based data storage with laser engraving.

Multiple security features including IR & UV.

e-Gate facility for immigration.

ICAO-compliant standards.

Real-time match of personalized data at airports.

According to officials, an e-passport facility can be availed at all passport offices across the country. In the next phase, the government is planning to launch the facility in the Pakistani embassies worldwide, including in Europe and America.