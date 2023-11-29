BENLY e: Honda Unveils its E-bike in Pakistan

In another massive addition to the already growing electric vehicles (EVs) market of Pakistan, Honda has unveiled its electric scooter ‘BENLEY e’ during a ‘soft’ launch at its Sheikhupura factory.

However, the general public isn’t going to get their hands on the electric scooter anytime soon as the company will initially be offering it for test marketing only. This was stated by the Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products at Atlas Honda Noriaki Abe during the event.

An industry source privy to the matter told Business Recorder that Honda plans to commercially sell the e-bikes to organizations having large fleets of bikes such as food delivery services and courier services.

It will help the auto giant gain an understanding of the requirements of the customers as well as the challenges that may arise as it enters the electric market.

The source added that the unveiling of the BENLEY e points towards the company’s plans of entering the EV market. Furthermore, a dealer of Honda in Karachi told the media outlet that it could potentially take a year before the e-bike is available to the general public.

Additionally, he highlighted the public’s interest in Honda’s electric bike, stating that they are getting a lot of inquiries from people about the bike.

Chairman Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA), Sabir Sheikh, told Business Recorder that the prices of Honda bikes are going to be significantly higher compared to its Chinese competitors in the local market.

He added that he expects “Honda’s electric bike to be priced around Rs. 900,000, specifically the one displayed in Sheikhupura.” Moreover, he predicted that by June next year, the number of locally manufactured e-bikes will increase to 4,000-5,000 units per month compared to the 1,000 bikes being currently built.

Sheikh recommended buyers purchase motorcycles from companies that have production facilities so that they can get after-sales support.