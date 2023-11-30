A Boy in Sindh Has 3 Mothers According to NADRA

In an unusual case, a woman has moved court after the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) listed two other women as her son’s mothers.

According to details, the mother of 17-year-old Umar Raza has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the authority over the blunder.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Nasir Ahmad, argued that according to the record of NADRA, his client’s son has three mothers. He added that the grandmother, mother and stepmother of Umar Raza have all been listed as his mothers.

Nasir Ahmad told the court that the boy’s parents had separated long ago, adding that NADRA’s mistake could create serious problems for him in the future.

After listening to the lawyer’s arguments, the SHC issued a notice to NADRA, seeking its response.

Via: 24News