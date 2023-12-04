AMD’s Largest Ever Chip Factory is in India Now

As part of a substantial initiative to strengthen its footprint in India, AMD has unveiled its largest global design center, the Technostar research and development campus, situated in Bengaluru.

This advanced facility stands as a pivotal element of AMD’s commitment to invest $400 million in India over the next five years, as previously announced at Semicon 2023.

Spanning an impressive 500,000 square feet, the Technostar campus is set to accommodate around 3,000 engineers exclusively focused on advancing the development of cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs, adaptive SoCs, and FPGAs tailored for both personal computers and data centers.

In line with India’s semiconductor program, priority is given to establishing a supportive ecosystem for semiconductor design and the development of talent.

The facility features a state-of-the-art research and development lab, a dedicated visitor demonstration center, and collaborative huddle spaces, all designed to foster an environment that promotes innovation and collaboration.

Positioned to be instrumental in the advancement of semiconductor technologies, the new design center holds a substantial quarter of AMD’s global workforce within India.

The inauguration of the R&D center was officiated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics, and Information Technology in the Government of India.

The inauguration event saw the presence of numerous high-ranking officials from AMD, among them Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and David Wang, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Radeon Technologies Group. Leading the site will be Deepak Agarwal.

Underlining the importance of AMD’s investment in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, stressed the significance of the company’s contribution.

Expressing AMD’s dedication to India and its trust in the country’s engineering talent, Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at AMD, also shared remarks during the event.