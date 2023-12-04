U Bank Pledges Commitment to Inclusivity on International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023

U Microfinance Bank, Pakistan’s fastest-growing microfinance bank, proudly pledged its unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, increased accessibility, and the provision of enhanced opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities – 2023.

U Bank remains dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of its stakeholders across all population segments in Pakistan. Under its commitment towards PWDs, U Bank strategically collaborated with the Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) to conduct a comprehensive Accessibility Audit of its premises across the country. This initiative aimed to ensure access for PWDs to U Bank’s financial products and services and bore testament to the bank’s dedication to breaking barriers and fostering an environment of equal banking opportunities.

Multiple training sessions were also held for U Bank’s staff members in collaboration with STEP, focused on creating awareness and encouraging empathy, while also ensuring seamless integration of PWDs into the workforce. U Bank consistently cultivates an inclusive workplace culture to contribute to a compassionate and supportive work environment.

With this commitment, U Bank also announces the successful conclusion of the first batch of its Internship Program dedicated exclusively to Persons with Disabilities, providing them with equal growth and learning opportunities and nurturing talent in an inclusive employment landscape.

Speaking on the occasion and the valuable initiatives, Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, commented: “As we commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I am proud to affirm U Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusion across multiple dimensions. Our focus extends beyond providing accessible financial solutions, to creating an inclusive work environment that values the diverse talents and skills of every individual. We believe firmly in providing equal opportunities, in line with our core mission of financial inclusion, and will continue to work towards shaping a more empowering tomorrow for all.”

U Bank currently has an extensive network of 350+ bank branches across multiple rural and urban regions of Pakistan, which includes remote, last-mile locations as well. Through its broad outreach, U Bank continues its endeavors to provide valuable financial services aimed at economically uplifting communities across all socioeconomic segments of Pakistan.