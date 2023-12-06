Govt Stops Free Electricity Units For Employees of DISCOs, GENCOs, WAPDA

The federal government has canceled free electricity units for employees of distribution companies (DISCOs), generation companies (GENCOs), and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The Power Division said in a notification on Tuesday that the federal cabinet had approved monetization of free electricity units available to WAPDA and ex-WAPDA employees, including DISCOs, GENCOs, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Power Information Technology Company (PITC).

Accordingly, all in-service employees in Grade-17 and above will pay their electricity bills issued by respective DISCOs against the reference numbers already assigned to them.

Employees who are allowed 450 units per month will get an allowance of Rs. 15,858 per month, while those in GENCOs who are allowed 650 units will be paid Rs. 24,570.

Employees of DISCOs and WAPDA who are eligible for free 600 units per month would be paid Rs. 21,996, while those getting free 700 units would be paid Rs. 26,460 per month.

Grade-19 staff entitled to 880 units per month will be paid Rs. 37,594, while those who are entitled to 1,000 units will be paid Rs. 42,720.

Employees entitled to 1,100 units each month would now receive Rs. 46,992, while Grade-21 personnel entitled to 1,300 units would be compensated with a hefty allowance of Rs. 55,536 per month.