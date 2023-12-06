Toyota Responds to Reports About Corolla Cross Launch and Price

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has responded to a letter circulating on social media regarding the launch of the Corolla Cross.

The viral letter on social media, claiming to be from IMC, announces the launch of the Corolla Cross with specific pricing details. However, the company has officially refuted the ‘fraudulent letter’.

The company added that it has not made any announcements regarding the launch or pricing of the vehicle. It further stated that any information that hasn’t been shared from IMC’s official channels should be considered unauthorized and potentially misleading.

It should be noted that recently, Toyota teased its upcoming locally assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid on its social media handles. Last month, reports indicated that the company plans to launch the vehicle next month.

However, IMC hasn’t shared any further details about its launch or pricing. During a meeting with a group of journalists, CEO of Toyota IMC Ali Jamali spoke about the company’s plans to cut costs and emissions with a $100 million investment.

It remains to be seen whether or not Toyota will launch its first locally-assembled hybrid car in Pakistan this month.