Second Price Hike in a Month: Yamaha Motorcycles Become Less Affordable

Yamaha has announced another major price increase in less than a month, raising concerns among consumers about the affordability of their bikes.

At a time when consumers were hoping for some relief due to the improvement in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, the company increased the price of its YBR 125 G series. However, the prices of other models haven’t been increased.

The prices of YBR125G in Red/Black and Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange have been increased by Rs. 18,000, with the new prices being Rs. 471,000 and Rs. 474,000 respectively.

Following are the latest prices:

Model Old Price New Price Price Jump YBR125G (Red/Black) Rs. 453,000 Rs. 471,000 Rs. 18,000 YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange) Rs. 456,000 Rs. 474,000 Rs. 18,000

Previously, the company increased prices by up to Rs. 17,000 for the other models. The price of YB125Z (Red/Black) had been hiked by Rs. 15,500, Yamaha YB125Z-DX (Red/Blue/Black) by Rs. 17,000, and Yamaha YBR 125 (Red/Blue/Black) by Rs. 16,500.