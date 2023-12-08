Pakistani IT Firms Win Major Accolades At APICTA Awards (2023) in Hong Kong

Pakistani IT firms won major awards on Friday at the Asia-Pacific Information & Communication Technology Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2023 held in Hong Kong.

According to Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Chairman Zohaib Khan, Pakistani IT companies have won 8 awards at APICTA 2023 in total, and most notably Superwomen Pakistan won the Gold award in the Superwomen category.

Other merit awards won by Pakistani companies include Dermavision by NUST, SSGC Automated Reader by FAST NUCES, FlowHCM by Impetus Systems, Koyal by F9, Brainbox by Excellence Delivered, Socialchamp by Social Champ and Collision Resilient Caged Quadcopter by Ace Aeronautics.

The Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) is an association of ICT communities nominated by member economies in the region who come together in the spirit of collaboration – forming a cooperative network to promote technology innovation and development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market via an annual awards program known as the APICTA Awards.

The 16 member economies in APICTA include Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In a statement, Khan highlighted that P@SHA is the sole trade body of Pakistan’s IT industry and a registered association with DGTO under the Ministry of Commerce.

Khan added that P@SHA is the only Pakistani entity globally registered with and recognized by top industry institutions such as WISTA (World Information Technology and Services Alliance), ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization), and APICTA (Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance).