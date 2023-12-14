News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Pakistan is Ending Partnership With Four Dealerships

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 1:00 pm

In its latest announcement, Suzuki Pakistan has announced cutting ties with more dealerships across the country.

The announcement was made on the company’s social media handles on Wednesday. However, it did not specify any reasons behind its decision.

Following are the dealerships that are no longer authorized to sell Suzuki vehicles or accept payment for them:

  • Suzuki D.G Khan Motors – 13 KM, Main Multan Road, D.G. Khan
  • Suzuki D.G Khan Motors – (City Branch) Jampur Road, D.G Khan
  • Suzuki Layyah Motors – Chowk Azam Road, Layyah.
  • Suzuki Layyah Motors – Kot Addu Branch, Opposite Kapco, Near Nadra Regional Office, Multan Road, Kot Addu

“Above mentioned dealerships have disassociated from Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (Company) as its authorized dealerships W.E.F 13th December 2023,” Suzuki said in its statement.

Furthermore, customers have also been advised against contacting the former dealers for Suzuki vehicle bookings and after-sales services.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time in the last couple of months that the auto manufacturing giant has terminated its car dealerships in Pakistan. Previously, Suzuki Daska Motors was removed from the list of its authorized dealerships in the country.

>