Free Metro Bus/Orange Train Service for Students Stopped in Lahore

The Education Department has decided to temporarily suspend the free bus facility for students on Lahore’s metro bus and orange train. It is important to note that the facility will remain suspended only during the winter vacations from December 18 to January 1.

Secretary of Transport Punjab confirmed that the free traveling facility, currently availed by students up to class XII, will be temporarily suspended. However, students would be able to commute for free at the end of the winter break.

Earlier this year, to ease the financial burden amid the escalating fuel costs, the provincial government announced free travel on Lahore’s metro bus and orange train for individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and students.

On the other hand, the caretaker government has also finalized its proposal regarding the provision of electric bikes to students of colleges and universities.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afazal confirmed that they have completed their homework and only the caretaker CM’s approval of the proposal is awaited.

Students are expected to get electric bikes at subsidized rates next month following the approval of Mohsin Naqvi.