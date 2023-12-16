News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Free Metro Bus/Orange Train Service for Students Stopped in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 11:01 am

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Education Department has decided to temporarily suspend the free bus facility for students on Lahore’s metro bus and orange train. It is important to note that the facility will remain suspended only during the winter vacations from December 18 to January 1.

Secretary of Transport Punjab confirmed that the free traveling facility, currently availed by students up to class XII, will be temporarily suspended. However, students would be able to commute for free at the end of the winter break.

Earlier this year, to ease the financial burden amid the escalating fuel costs, the provincial government announced free travel on Lahore’s metro bus and orange train for individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and students.

On the other hand, the caretaker government has also finalized its proposal regarding the provision of electric bikes to students of colleges and universities.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afazal confirmed that they have completed their homework and only the caretaker CM’s approval of the proposal is awaited.

Students are expected to get electric bikes at subsidized rates next month following the approval of Mohsin Naqvi.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Mehwish Hayat and Zaviyar Nauman Steal the Show at BCW’23 in Fahad Hussyn’s Spectacular Showcase
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>