Indonesia Launches 5-Year Multiple Entry Visa

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) recently unveiled a groundbreaking visa policy, ushering in a new era with the introduction of 5-year Multiple Entry visas denoted as D1 and D2.

The primary objective of this initiative is to streamline travel for foreigners engaging in both business and tourism activities within Indonesia. Silmy Karim, the Director General of Immigration, expressed optimism about the positive impact of the new visa policy, stating, “This Multiple-Entry Visa offers convenience for foreigners with high mobility… We are optimistic that with this new visa policy, there will be more foreign nationals visiting Indonesia.”

Indonesia’s 5-Year Multiple-Entry Visas

The recently launched visa category offers five-year multiple-entry visas, permitting stays of up to 60 days per visit for foreigners intending to explore the country for either tourism or business purposes.

It’s noteworthy that the standard tourist visa for Indonesia typically allows a 30-day stay with a single entry, extendable for an additional 30 days before expiration.

D1 and D2 Visas Catering to Various Needs

Commencing in January 2024, foreigners have the option to select between two multiple-entry visas, each valid for five years:

D1 Visa: Tailored for leisure travelers, the D1 Visa enables exploration of Indonesia’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich culture for up to 60 days per visit. Activities like sightseeing, visiting friends and family, and attending cultural events are all permissible under this visa. D2 Visa: Designed for business travelers, the D2 Visa allows a 60-day stay per visit for activities such as participating in meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and business negotiations. However, engaging in full-time employment or commercial activities requiring a work permit is not allowed.

Hassle-Free Application Process

Say goodbye to cumbersome application forms and embassy visits. The application for the 5-Year Multiple Entry (D1 or D2) visa is now simplified through the online platform.

Applicants can effortlessly fill out the form, upload the necessary documents (outlined below), and complete a secure credit card payment. The streamlined process ensures efficient visa processing, saving applicants time and effort.

Documents Required

Valid passport (with a minimum of 6 months validity).

Personal bank statement reflecting a minimum balance of USD 2,000 for the past 3 months.

Recent color photograph.

Benefits of the New Visa Policy

Increased Convenience: The online application process facilitates a smoother and faster visa acquisition. Boosted Tourism and Business: Anticipated to attract more foreign visitors, the program is poised to stimulate tourism and economic activities. Improved Visa Experience: Indonesia aligns itself with other nations like Australia and Europe by offering a convenient online visa application process, enhancing the overall experience for international travelers.

Ready to Experience Indonesia?

With the introduction of the D1 and D2 visas, immersing oneself in the beauty and diversity of the “Land of 17,000 Islands” has never been more accessible. Potential travelers are encouraged to pack their bags, apply online, and prepare for an enchanting experience in Indonesia.