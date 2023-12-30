You Can Now Enjoy Free Massage at Islamabad International Airport

Published Dec 30, 2023

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has added massage chairs for departing passengers at Islamabad International Airport’s domestic and international departure lounges.

This provides another convenience for passengers at the airport.

Unlike many other airports globally, the CAA is providing this service complimentary.

The Chief Operating Officer/Airport Manager for Islamabad International Airport inaugurated the massage chairs.

The initiative aims to create an environment that exceeds passenger expectations and ensures a comfortable travel experience, as part of continuous efforts to improve airport services.

A complimentary tea stall also offers a free service to passengers.

The initiative also seeks to enhance the aesthetics and appealing ambiance of the lounges at Islamabad International Airport.

>