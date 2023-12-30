Portugal Announces Salary Bonuses for Everyone With BS and MS Degrees

In a move to enhance educational qualifications and incentivize local and foreign residents, the Portuguese government has announced that students completing their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the country will receive a salary bonus.

This bonus will be applicable to both Portuguese citizens and foreign residents and will be provided for a duration equivalent to the respective study cycles.

ALSO READ These Are the Best EU Countries if You Want to Work 4 Days Every Week

The official confirmation of this initiative was made through a statement released by the Portuguese government.

Notably, individuals who obtained their academic degrees before 2023 can also benefit from these changes, provided that the number of years elapsed does not exceed the duration of their bachelor’s or master’s degree.

The ordinance, which outlines the rules for granting these salary bonuses, was initially announced by Prime Minister Antonio Costa in September of the previous year and was officially published on December 28.

According to the statement, the salary bonus is applicable to all taxpayers residing in the national territory, up to the age of 35, who have earned a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree from national higher education institutions (public or private) in the years 2023 and beyond.

It also extends to individuals who have obtained equivalent academic degrees abroad, as long as they are recognized in Portugal.

The government specifies that the support is specifically dedicated to individuals falling under Category A (dependent work) and Category B (self-employed workers), holding regulated tax and social security statuses.

ALSO READ The Easiest EU Country to Get Work Visa Wants to Hire Foreigners for These 23 Jobs

Graduates and master’s degree holders meeting the necessary conditions will be entitled to an annual salary bonus of €697 for each year of their bachelor’s degree and €1,500 for each year of their master’s degree.

Additionally, the statement mentions that the salary premium can be claimed by young graduates and master’s degree holders who obtained their academic degrees before 2023, as long as the number of years since the award of the academic degree is less than the number of years in the study cycle.

On November 29, the Council of Ministers approved a decree law introducing a salary premium for young people completing their higher education in Portugal.

Portugal, known for attracting a significant number of international students, has experienced a surge in higher education enrollment. Figures from the Directorate-General for Education and Science Statistics (DGEEC) indicate a record-high number of students in the 2022/23 academic year, reaching 446,028—a three percent increase compared to the previous year.