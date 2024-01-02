Huawei Nova Y62 and Y62 Plus Launched for Cheap

In a relatively hushed unveiling, Huawei has introduced a fresh addition to their mid-range smartphone lineup– the Huawei Nova Y62 series, poised to make waves in South Africa’s tech scene. This new lineup comprises a dynamic duo, featuring the Nova Y62 and the Nova Y62 Plus.

The pricing for these two phones is unknown for now, but given their budget specifications, we can expect to see an affordable price tag, likely around the $100-$200 range.

Upfront, a 6.52-inch IPS LCD is gracing both models, offering 720p resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Driving these smartphones is a mysteriously undisclosed octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. Likely a budget SoC from HiSilicon.

The Nova Y62 boasts 4 GB of RAM, while the Plus model raises the stakes with 8 GB of RAM. In terms of storage, both phones come equipped with 128 GB of internal memory, further bolstered by the convenience of a dedicated microSD card slot, ensuring that your storage needs are effortlessly met.

Keeping the devices powered up throughout the day is a 5,000 mAh battery, offering the added convenience of 22.5W fast charging.

Flipping to the photographic aspect, both the Nova Y62 and its amped-up counterpart, the Y62 Plus, greet users with a 5MP front-facing camera. As for the back, there is a 50MP main camera accompanied by a duo of 2-megapixel companions, one dedicated to depth sensing and the other tailored for macro shots.

Under the hood, the Nova Y62 series operates on the dated Android 12, overlaid with Huawei’s signature EMUI 12 interface. Notably, these devices come equipped with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) but notably omit Google Mobile Services.

As for the precise pricing details of the Nova Y62 and Y62 Plus, they remain shrouded in mystery for now. These smartphones will make their debut in two color variants – Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Specifications