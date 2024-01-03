Saudi Arabia Makes It Easy for Employers to Cancel Workers’ Visas

Saudi Arabia has recently implemented a more efficient system for managing exit/re-entry visas for expatriates. The Saudi General Directorate of Passports now allows employers to cancel these visas through the Absher platform, an electronic government system.

This online cancellation process is directly linked to the employer’s account, ensuring a quick and smooth procedure. However, it’s important to note that the fees for issuing these visas are non-refundable.

Key Points

A passport must be valid for at least 90 days for an exit/re-entry visa and 60 days for a final exit visa.

Converting an exit/re-entry visa to a final exit visa is only possible within Saudi Arabia.

The General Directorate of Passports is promoting the use of digital services available on the Absher platform, including the issuance and renewal of iqamas (residency permits), and the issuance of exit/re-entry and final exit visas. This is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader digital transformation efforts.

Recent changes in visa regulations in Saudi Arabia have increased flexibility for foreign residents. Those with exit/re-entry visas can now return to the country up until the last day of their visa’s validity. Additionally, these visa holders can extend their visas online while outside the kingdom, by paying the necessary fees through the Absher platform or the Muqeem portal.

It’s crucial for visa applicants to have a valid passport for the required duration and to understand that converting from an exit/re-entry visa to a final exit visa is not allowed if the individual is outside the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, with a significant expatriate community, is home to about 13.4 million foreigners, making up 41.5% of the total population. These recent measures are aimed at improving the experience for expatriates in the country, simplifying visa processes, and adopting digital solutions for administrative tasks.